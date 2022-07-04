Northamptonshire [UK] July 4 (ANI): India rode on Harshal Patel's all-round performance as they survived a scare to seal a 10-run win against Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Grand in the second warm-up match on Sunday.

India struggled against the Northamptonshire bowlers, with Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav all departing early.

Also Read | India vs England, 5th Test 2022 Stat Highlights: Ton-Up Jonny Bairstow Shines but India Remain in Control After Day 3.

The Indian team led by Dinesh Karthik, after losing 3 wickets for just 8 runs, was thriving in reaching 149 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs all thanks to Harshal Patel's spectacular knock of 54 runs in 36 balls. Harshal hit 3 sixes and 5 boundaries as India posted a competitive total on the board in their warm-up match.

Chasing 150 runs, Northamptonshire got off to a shaky start. The Indian pacers struck four wickets in the powerplay. Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel all struck once each.

Also Read | SL W vs IND W 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Cricket Match in Pallekele.

After this, a series of falling wickets continued and the Northamptonshire batsmen failed to put up a big partnership.

Northamptonshire lost five wickets for 54 runs. After this, the tail batter batted carefully and tried to take the team to the winning target but failed. Northamptonshire's most successful batsman was Saif Jab, he scored 33 runs. Apart from him, Emilio Gay scored 22 and Nathan Buck scored 18 runs.

Northamptonshire were bundled out for only 139 runs in 19.3 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)