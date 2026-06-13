Sports News | Haryana Corporate Premier League Launched to Revolutionise Corporate, Grassroots and Women's Cricket

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a landmark moment for the region's sporting landscape, the Haryana Corporate Premier League (HCPL) was officially unveiled on Saturday.

Driven by a clear and powerful vision, the league aims to provide a premier platform for talented cricketers, regardless of their professional background, social status, or gender, to showcase their skills on a larger stage, according to a release.

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A New Era for Haryana Cricket: HCPL seeks to bridge the gap between recreational and professional cricket by bringing together corporate professionals, grassroots cricketers, academy players, and talented individuals who dominate local grounds across Haryana.

On the occasion, HCPL also announced the launch of the HCPL Women's Cricket League, a dedicated platform designed to provide aspiring women cricketers with opportunities to showcase their talent and compete at a professional level. The initiative reflects HCPL's commitment to inclusivity and the holistic development of cricket.

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HCPL Founder Deepanshu Mohan Rewalia said, "HCPL brings together corporate professionals, grassroots cricketers, academy players, and thousands of talented individuals playing on local grounds across Haryana. Our objective is to create a unique ecosystem where passion meets opportunity, enabling players from diverse backgrounds to compete at a professional level. With the launch of the Women's League, we are taking another significant step toward ensuring equal opportunities for all talented cricketers."

HCPL Co-Founder Ravi Goyal said, "HCPL is more than just a cricket tournament; it is a celebration of Haryana's rich sporting culture. Here, a software engineer can share a dressing room with a farmer, an entrepreneur can take the field alongside an academy player, and every participant gets an equal opportunity to prove that talent and determination transcend all backgrounds. The Women's League further strengthens our vision of building an inclusive cricketing ecosystem."

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar said, "HCPL presents a fantastic opportunity for young, amateur, and professional players to showcase their abilities. Haryana has always been a powerhouse of sporting talent, and platforms like HCPL provide the right exposure and competitive environment for players to recognise their potential and take their game to the next level."

Former Indian Kabaddi star Pardeep Narwal said, "There is a strong need for platforms like HCPL in today's sporting landscape, especially in a sports-loving state like Haryana. The league will not only strengthen grassroots and corporate cricket but will also provide talented individuals from different backgrounds with opportunities to compete, learn, and grow. HCPL has the potential to be a game-changer for emerging athletes across the state."

The launch event was also graced by several eminent personalities from the fields of sports and entertainment, including Dr. Sunil Dabas, a Padma Shri awardee, coach of the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team, and recipient of the prestigious Dronacharya Award; Ajay Kumar, Judo Coach and Commonwealth Games representative; Sagar Dhanda, National-Level Boxer; Kuldeep Kaushik, renowned Haryanvi Superstar; Khushi, Indian Boxer and Asian Championship representative; Amarjeet, Veteran Athletics Coach; Shakti Singh, International Kurash Coach and Referee; and Parakshit Kumar, International Judo Player. (ANI)

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