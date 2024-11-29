Noida, Nov 29 (PTI) Haryana Steelers dished out a clinical performance to beat Tamil Thalaivas 42-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 match here on Friday.

Led by standout players like Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal and Vinay, the Steelers left the Thalaivas struggling to keep pace throughout the match.

In what was an all-round performance by the table-toppers, Vinay finished with nine points, while Naveen and Shivam Patare bagged five and six points respectively.

Haryana Steelers led the charge from the get-go as Shivam Patare and Vinay put early pressure on Tamil Thalaivas.

Rahul Sethpal and Naveen were rock solid in their defence as they displayed remarkable composure and sharpness to keep Tamil Thalaivas raiders Sachin Tanwar and Moein Shafagi quiet throughout the first half.

Shivam Patare and Vinay contributed steadily with raids, coupled with Shadloui's imposing presence as Tamil Thalaivas failed to reach the same level.

Struggling to find their rhythm, Tamil Thalaivas mostly relied on Nitesh Kumar's defensive brilliance. His three tackle points eclipsed Sachin's poor performance, with the score reading 13-10 at the end of first half.

Despite closing the gap in the first half, Tamil Thalaivas were unable to maintain the momentum as Haryana Steelers slowly and steadily took the advantage.

Sachin Tanwar was tackled by Vinay in a Do-Or-Die raid, while Shivam Patare continued his form to complete 200 Raid Points in the PKL.

This was followed by a Super Raid that saw Vinay join the 100-point club in PKL season 11. Soon after, Rahul Sethpal's tackle inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match on Tamil Thalaivas.

After the ALL OUT, Tamil Thalaivas failed to bounce back.

Rahul Sethpal completed a well-earned High 5, as Haryana Steelers took the lead that was eventually unassailable.

For Tamil Thalaivas, Moein Shafagi's Super 10 went in vain as the team suffered a 12-point loss.

