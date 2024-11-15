Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Haryana Steelers, currently dominating the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) standings, gathered at Sheroes Cafe in Noida Indoor Stadium to show their support for acid attack survivors who have overcome profound adversity. The event, held at the cafe founded by the Chhanv Foundation, celebrated the resilience and strength of survivors working at Sheroes, a safe haven empowering these women with financial independence, skill development, and community support.

During their visit, the Steelers highlighted their commitment to women's empowerment. Players engaged in heartfelt one-on-one conversations with the survivors, who shared personal stories of resilience, aspirations, and mutual passions--including their love for kabaddi.

Vinay, the Haryana Steelers' star raider, expressed his admiration.

"Their strength and spirit are inspirational. Our challenges on the kabaddi court pale in comparison to theirs. Today, I've learned from them that no matter the hardship, we all have the power to overcome and live fully," Vinay said as quoted by a PKL press release

Raider Shivam Anil Patare, moved by the experience, remarked, "The positive energy here is remarkable. Despite the odds, these women approach each day with resilience. They are the true champions." Sankara, another team member, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Sheroes Cafe is more than a restaurant; it's a testament to hope and strength."

A touching moment at the event was the symbolic jersey exchange, where Haryana Steelers shared their team jerseys with the Sheroes staff, who in return gifted the players their iconic Sheroes t-shirts--a gesture symbolizing unity and respect. The team was deeply interested in the survivors' daily lives and how working at Sheroes has transformed their outlook and opportunities.

Akriti, an officer with the Chhanv Foundation, spoke about the long-standing support from the sports community at Noida Stadium, noting how athletes, including local karate and volleyball players, have offered strength and encouragement to the Sheroes team. Reflecting on the spirit of the Sheroes Cafe, Akriti shared, "Our cafe is called Sheroes to honour women who, like heroes, face and conquer life's challenges. Kabaddi, often seen as a male-dominated sport, is a celebration of strength, regardless of gender. The warm support from the Haryana Steelers has brought powerful visibility and solidarity." (ANI)

