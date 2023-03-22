New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Day Four of the Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 witnessed Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Delhi Hockey registering wins in the North Zone, while Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the South Zone.

Also, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh Hockey won their respective matches in the East and West Zones respectively.

In the first game of the day, Hockey Haryana secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Hockey Punjab at the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championships 2023 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Pooja (25') and Ritika (49') scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana, while Pawanpreet Kaur (39') was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Punjab.

In the second match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 3-0. Captain Suneeta Kumari (15'), Manisha Patel (32'), and Purnima Yadav (35') scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The third match of the day between Hockey Chandigarh and Delhi Hockey went down to the wire with Delhi Hockey winning the clash 5-3. Captain Subham (21', 52') netted a brace, while Pooja (23'), Komal (30'), and Kumkum (60') scored one goal each for Delhi Hockey. For Hockey Chandigarh, Tamanna (8'), Harvinder Kaur (26'), and Anjali Jr (51') scored one goal each.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women South Zone Championships 2023 being held at Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka beat Telangana Hockey 10-0. Sowmya HV (2', 8', 22') scored a hat-trick, while Captain Yamuna (28', 42'), S. P. Riuthu Shree (14', 24'), and Disha Ponnamma MU (10', 51') scored two goals each for Hockey Karnataka. Bollamma PM (34') also contributed to the win by scoring a goal.

In the second match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh secured a 24-0 win against Le Puducherry Hockey. Captain Bobbili Jhansi led the team with 13 goals (12', 16, 20', 21', 22', 34', 38', 40', 41', 45', 45', 52', 53'), while Thummala Kavya (11', 20', 24') and Gajula Nandini (28', 54', 59') scored a hat-trick each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Sake Pavani (8'), Mandala Akhila (29'), Tanniru Sai Sreevani (33'), Putturu Kalyani (33'), and Harathi Lomada (51') also contributed to the win by scoring one goal each.

The third match witnessed Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeat Kerala Hockey 8-1. Skipper Gobika M set up the win with four goals (4', 14', 25', 39'), while Nandhini Priya (44', 48') scored a brace for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Sandhiya K (9') and Sowmiya (49') were also on the scoresheet for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, Abhay Jyothi A S (36') scored a consolation goal for Kerala Hockey.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 being held at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Hockey Maharashtra won 13-0 against Hockey Gujarat. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu scored four goals (4', 17', 32', 39'), while Sanika Chandrakant Mane (16', 42', 60') scored a hat-trick to set up the win for Hockey Maharashtra. Captain Krushna Chandrakant Mane (37, 54') and Sukanya Dhaware (21', 24') scored a double, while Sanjana Khetawat (13') and Tanishka Sanjay Shinde (53') contributed to the victory with one goal each.

In the second game, Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Rajasthan 3-1. Geeta Yadav (8') opened the scoring for Chhattisgarh Hockey, while Sonam Sahu (17', 42') netted a brace for her side. For Hockey Rajasthan, Anamika Sharma (13') was the lone goalscorer.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023 being held in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Bihar 4-0. Prativa Kindo (46', 55') scored a double, while Rambha Kujur (34') and Supriya Kujur (49') netted a goal each for Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second game, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bengal 12-0. Pinki Kumari scored four goals (15', 18', 57', 59'), Nisha Minj (3', 7', 55') netted a hat-trick, and Parwati Topno (51', 58') scored two goals while Captain Edlin Bage (47'), Fulmani Bhengra (8') and Rajni Kerketta (12') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

In the third match, Hockey Mizoram beat Assam Hockey 11-1. Lalpeksangi Lalpeksangi netted four goals (2', 19', 20', 41'), while Captain Lalthantluangi (13', 20'), Vanlalhriatpuii (34', 57'), and Vanlalrinhlui (44', 47') scored a brace each for Hockey Mizoram. Lalrinpuii (36') was also on the scoresheet. For Assam Hockey, Milka Surin (29') scored a consolation goal. (ANI)

