Tokyo, Jul 9 (AP) Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday that she is expecting IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coats to visit atomic-bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki as a way to appeal for peace both in Japan and overseas.

Asked if it would be controversial for them to pay a visit under the state of emergency, Hashimoto said that some local people in the Prefectures have been requesting their visit strongly and that she wants to respond to such requests.

Prime Minister of Japan Suga announced on Thursday that a state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22.

Following the state of the emergency aimed at containing rising COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, no spectators will be allowed at Olympic venues in the capital. (AP)

