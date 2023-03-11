New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Real Kashmir ensured the fifth spot with a 1-0 victory over Rajasthan United, while Mohammedan Sporting notched up a 5-2 win over Sudeva Delhi on the penultimate day of the I-League on Saturday.

Real Kashmir rode on Ernest Boateng's seventh minute strike from the spot to down Rjasthan United at the Ambedkar Stadium to go up to 34 points.

Despite having better ball possession and creating more chances, they could not increase the margin.

Gifton Noel-Williams' boys will now play Churchill Brothers in the other Super Cup qualifier on April 6.

Earlier in the day, the Goan side rode on Momo Cisse's 22nd minute strike from a penalty to defeat NEROCA in an ill-tempered match at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

There was enough drama involved in the penalty, too.

NEROCA goalkeeper Soram Porei, who had a great match, saved Cisse's penalty kick diving to his left but the assistant referee ruled he had left his line before he should have. So it had to be retaken and Cisse made no mistake the second time round.

The match heated up in the second half as frustration grew among both ranks and the players got physical.

It culminated in ugly scenes after the game was over.

Nonganba Singh and David Simbo of NEROCA, and Sharif Mukhammad and Ponif Vaz of Churchill Brothers were shown the red card for a scuffle after the final whistle.

Churchill's win did a favour to Pushpender Kundu's Rajasthan United as they could finish ninth ahead of NEROCA in spite of the loss to Real Kashmir.

This is also a result of head-to-head records. Rajasthan had beaten NEROCA on both occasions this season.

Kundu's men will take on the Imphal side once again in the Super Cup qualifying play-off on April 3.

That winner will take on Sreenidi Deccan on April 5 for a place in the group stage.

The Deccan Warriors are set to finish the league in the second spot irrespective of Sunday's result against Gokulam.

At the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Mohammedan Sporting registered a 5-2 win over wooden-spooners Sudeva Delhi.

Nigerian forward Abiola Dauda's hat-trick (39th, 51st, 72nd) was the main reason behind that emphatic victory. They also had scorers in Nikola Stojanovic (77th) and Faisal Ali (90+6th). Sudeva Delhi reduced the margin through Alexis Gomez (53rd) and R Lawmnasangzuala (57th).

But they had to be content with the eighth spot in the final standings as later on Saturday, Aizawl fought for a 2-2 draw against the other relegated team -- Mumbai Kenkre FC.

Thus, both Mehrajuddin Wadoo's Mohammedan Sporting and Caetano Pinho's former I-League champions finished on 26 points, but Aizawl got the seventh position because of a better head-to-head record.

Their win over the Kolkata side on Republic Day in Aizawl proved to be decisive.

It means Aizawl will meet either Gokulam Kerala FC or TRAU FC in the Hero Super Cup qualifiers on April 6.

Sunday's results will also decide Mohammedan Sporting's opponents in the Super Cup qualifiers on April 5. If TRAU go down to champions RoundGlass Punjab, then the Malabarians will finish third and take on Wadoo's boys even if they lose on Sunday.

But if TRAU win and the Kerala side drop points, then they will be Mohammedan's opponents.

At the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai, Caetano Pinho's Aizawl found the going tough against Akhil Kothari's boys. Ranjeet Pandre put the home team in the lead in the 25th minute.

Aizawl got a penalty soon after the breather, but Ramdinthara wasted it, shooting straight into the hands of Kenkre goalkeeper Lovepreet Singh.

Aizawl finally equalised in the 64th minute when Ramdinthara made up for the missed penalty.

David Lalhlansanga made it 2-1 for the former champions with a header in the 70th minute.

But Francis Nwankwo's 88th minute goal ended Aizawl's hopes of getting full points.

