Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the national side, expressed that he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the Senior National Camps.

The 26-year-old has been constantly speaking to his seniors to get better at his game.

Also Read | Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"It was really nice to play six matches last year and kickstart my international career. I am still finding my feet at the international level, however, it's been terrific to be practicing alongside Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam," said Jaskaran in a Hockey India release.

"I have learned a lot from them, not just about hockey techniques, but about aspects off the field as well. I keep speaking to my seniors constantly to attain knowledge about the game of hockey and to get better as a player. Manpreet and Chinglensana have played over 200 matches each for India and they have a lot to share from their experiences," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

The midfielder added that he would like to have more exposure in the international circuit once the Indian team starts competing again.

"I am definitely looking to have more exposure in the international circuit. I want to have small targets at the moment and not think about too many big goals," said Jaskaran

"The more I play at the highest level, the better I will get. It's about believing in my abilities and I will be fully confident of my abilities once I perform well against the top teams on a regular basis," he added.

When asked about how he dealt with the lockdown phase, the Midfielder said that he found a way to stay positive and focussed a lot on maintaining his fitness.

"The lockdown phase was tough for everyone, but we found a way to stay positive via our fitness drills. I put all my energy into maintaining my fitness. Hockey India's support has helped us tremendously during this difficult time," he stated.

"We didn't have to worry about anything as everything was taken care of by Hockey India and SAI. We are very thrilled about being back on the pitch for sports activities. Right now, we are just looking to give our best and improve as athletes every day," Jaskaran added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)