Canberra [Australia], February 15 (ANI): Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch feels having seven "genuine" batters in the team is really important.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Tuesday to register an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Finch said the team is trying to expose the depth in Australian batting by shuffling the players around.

"The depth is one thing that we're trying to expose a little bit more and shuffling guys around to get some more information on the depth of the squad and it's looking really good at the moment," Finch said after the match.

"The way that Daniel Sams came in and had an impact, Josh Inglis being able to slide down to no.5 and have a really good impact. It's really good signs. That's just a strategic thing," he added.

The Australia skipper also spoke about team combination as he feels the side needs seven batters going forward.

"If we want to change the way that we structure up our side to potentially play two quicks, two spinners and a few allrounders, we're probably going to have to look at structuring up the game that way a little bit," said Finch.

"Not necessarily with Ash [Agar] at the top all the time but we still feel as though having seven genuine batters is really important," he added.

Australia and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in the fourth T20I in Melbourne on Friday. (ANI)

