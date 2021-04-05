Madrid, Apr 5 (AP) Eden Hazard was left out of Real Madrid's squad for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday despite appearing to give his side a boost with his return in training.

Hazard has made just nine appearances in La Liga in another injury-plagued season with his last showing in the 2-1 win at home to Elche in March.

Zidane has refused to bring the Belgian back for the showpiece game and is instead expected to start with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in attack. AP

