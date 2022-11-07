Adelaide [Australia], November 7 (ANI): India's star batter Virat Kohli has revealed what former Indian captain MS Dhoni texted him during the lean patch and how the message "hit home" for him.

One of the most brilliant players in the current T20 World Cup is Team India's top batter Virat Kohli. With 246 runs in five innings and a remarkable strike rate of 138.98, Kohli is currently the tournament's leading scorer. The 34-year-old batsman has three undefeated half-centuries in the World Cup so far, all of which came in the direction of the winning team.

"The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It's more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that's one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me," Kohli said on RCB Podcast.

"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he added.

After a wait of 1,020 days, Virat Kohli finally scored a century against Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. He ended up smashing 122* off just 61 balls and equalled Ponting's tally of 71 tons. He returned to the sport after a month-long break and ended up as the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 276 runs in five innings, consisting of one century and two fifties.

Further talking about the same, Kohli said: "I have always been looked at as very confident, very mentally strong and can endure any situation and circumstance and show us the way. Sometimes you realise that at any given point of life, you need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing."

