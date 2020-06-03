Sports News | He Was 'ultimate Team Man', Game's Most Committed Student: Laxman on Dravid

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Wednesday heaped praise on Rahul Dravid, saying that the former skipper was the game's most committed student and was an ultimate team man.

Laxman shared a photo of Dravid as part of his initiative of paying tribute to his teammates who influenced him immensely.

"The game's most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say 'no', he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with the utmost diligence," Laxman tweeted.

Dravid is the only player in the history of cricket to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships.

He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I for India.

Dravid had announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012.

He finished his career with 48 international centuries.

He has also coached the Indian junior sides (India U-19 and India A) and he is now the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Dravid has also led the side during his playing days and under his leadership, the side had managed to register their first Test series win in England.

Laxman and Dravid have featured in two 300+ partnerships in Test cricket and both of them were formed against Australia.

Both these partnerships helped India to register memorable victories against Australia in Kolkata and Adelaide respectively. (ANI)

