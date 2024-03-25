London [UK], March 25 (ANI): Head coach Gareth Southgate confirmed that Declan Rice would lead England in his 50th appearance in their upcoming clash against Belgium.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder will earn his 50th cap at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday during England's friendly against Belgium.

Ahead of Rice's memorable feat, Southgate hailed the young midfielder for his exceptional leadership skills and said as quoted from Sky Sports, "Declan is here. It's his 50th cap. He has great leadership experience already at a tender age and I think it's a brilliant opportunity for some of our younger players to show leadership and experience it."

"Some of our core group are not with us, so it's a different dynamic, a great opportunity for others to step up, lead and grow. A lot of the players involved with the squad are the future and the more of those experiences they can have that's helpful for everybody. No question [he showed leadership potential]. With Dec you could sense that stability, maturity in decision making process and he has led from a very young age at West Ham as well," he added.

Rice opened up about the emotions that he is experiencing ahead of his landmark moment and said, "I think I have grown so much as a player and a person since I first came into the group at 19. I was probably a bit of a nervous player when I first came into the England squad, but as time has gone on I've played more big games, more games at major tournaments. I have enjoyed every moment."

"Fifty caps, it is a pinch me moment, it will be an honour. On my 50th cap, to walk out at Wembley in front of my family and friends, it is a great honour, I'm a bit speechless," he added. (ANI)

