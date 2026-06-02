Sports News | Head Coach Marco Silva to Leave Fulham This Summer

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): English Premier League (EPL) club Fulham on Tuesday confirmed that head coach Marco Silva will leave the club at the end of the season.

The club announced the development on their social media, bringing an end to Silva's tenure at Craven Cottage, where he has overseen multiple seasons.

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https://x.com/FulhamFC/status/2061832712441278904?s=20

As per Fulham's official website, Silva has held the role for five years, which has made him the third longest serving boss in the Premier League, and fifth longest in the Football League - a spell which was laden with success.

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In an open letter to the supporters, Silva said, "To our fans - I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that's what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together. My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage."

After leading us to a first league title in 21 years - a campaign which saw us score 110 goals, including three 7-0 victories - Silva helped the Club re-establish itself in the Premier League.

Having twice previously gone straight back down following promotion, Fulham comfortably secured a top-half finish in 2022/23 - a campaign that provided fans with their first victory over Chelsea in 17 years.

Earning a reputation as a Head Coach who was excellent at getting the best out of players, Silva led the Whites to three further mid-table finishes in the subsequent seasons.

His time at the helm has also seen the Club break our record Premier League points tally when the team accrued 54 in 2025, while he also led us to four Quarter-Finals across both domestic cup competitions, including a first-ever appearance in the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. (ANI)

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