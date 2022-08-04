Bristol [UK], August 4 (ANI): Following his side's 21-run win over Ireland in the first T20I, South African skipper Keshav Maharaj said that healthy competition for various spots is good for the team.

Top knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram backed by great bowling spells from spinners Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell helped South Africa clinch a 21-run win over Ireland in the closely-contested first T20I of the two-match series at Bristol on Wednesday.

"Woke up with a niggle, hopefully he will be fine on Friday [on David Miller]. Good atmosphere, boys did well. The guys who got the opportunity really put their hands up during the England series, healthy competition for places, which is good, it makes the coaches' job tougher. Tucker and Dockrell did well, but the bowlers stuck to their plans and came up trumps. A day of rest tomorrow," said Maharaj in a post-match presentation.

With this, South Africa has a lead of 1-0 in the series.

South Africa put a score of 211/5 in their 20 overs. Hendricks scored an explosive 74 off 53 balls while Aiden Markram scored 56 off 27 balls. A 112-run stand between Hendricks in Markram in just 60 balls gave Proteas a huge advantage in the match. Quick scores from Tristan Stubbs (24) and Dwaine Pretorius (21*) also helped them.

Gareth Delany was the best bowler for Ireland with 2/31 in three overs.

Chasing 212, knocks from wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker (78 off 38 balls) and all-rounder George Dockrell (43 off 28 balls) kept Ireland in contention but the wickets kept falling constantly from the other end. Keshav Maharaj (2/29) and Wayne Parnell (2/36) lead spin and pace attacks with their excellent bowling. Shamsi took two wickets and Pretorius and Lungi Ngidi took one each.

Hendricks was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant half-century. (ANI)

