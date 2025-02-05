Melbourne [Australia], February 5 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy picked pacer Scott Boland as the team's third seamer ahead of Josh Hazlewood because of the latter's injury-ridden run in recent years which has contributed to him being in and out of the Test side. according to a report on SEN Australia.

Healy was speaking on SEN. Boland delivered an incredible performance, stepping up in place of Hazlewood, who missed three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to side and calf injuries. He troubled Indian batters with his tough-to-handle, relentless line and lengths. His highlight was taking star batter Virat Kohli's wicket four times in the series. He emerged as the biggest thorn in the eyes of the Indian team during this series. He took 21 scalps in three matches at an average of 13.19, with best figures of 6/45. He took a ten-wicket haul in the fifth Test. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Boland made his Test debut for Australia in 2021 and has not made a lot of international appearances due to the presence of the much-accomplished trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. In 13 Tests, he has taken 56 wickets at an average of 17.66 and best figures of 6/7. He has also played 14 ODIs and three T20Is, having taken 19 wickets in these formats combined. Boland made his international debut in 2016 against India.

With Hazlewood still not clear, Healy thinks Boland has worked his way towards being the Aussies' third pacer after Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at home and in England in the long format of the game.

"I have Scott Boland ahead of Josh Hazlewood after his performance against India, which was filling in for Josh Hazlewood," Healy said as quoted by SEN.

"The thing with Josh is, you just can't afford to miss as many games as he is doing. He's played 16 out of the last 34 Tests," he added.

However, Healy wants Hazlewood around in other two white-ball formats and in countries other than Australia and England in Tests, calling Hazlewood a better "all condition bowler".

"They are both good, and I think Josh is a better bowler in all conditions," Healy said.

"So, Scott Boland you might play over him in certain conditions, and that could be in Australia where it is bouncing and seaming, and England is also like that.

"You might be horses for courses with Scotty Boland forever, and hope that Josh does stay on the field until he has to retire," he concluded.

Boland versus Hazlewood selection debate could take place once again when Australia meets South Africa for the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in June. (ANI)

