Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Rezoana Mallick Heena of West Bengal set U-16 national record in girls 300m race at the National Junior Athletics Champions here on Saturday

Heena clocked 38.57 seconds to improve on Karnataka sprinter Unnati Aiyyappa's earlier national mark of 40.11 seconds set last year.

Uttar Pradesh high jumper Khyati Mathur was another athlete who broke a meet record, winning the girls U-18 event with a clearance of 1.79m to improve on M Jishna's mark of 1.77m in Mangalagiri in 2019.

In the track events, Deepak Rohilla (Haryana) and Priya H Mohan (Karnataka) emerged the fastest in the Under-20 men and women's 400m sprints. Deepak Rohilla won in 47.50 seconds while Priya Mohan was home in 53.94 seconds.

Odisha's Lalu Prasad Bhoi and Dondapati Mruty Jayaram took the titles of the fastest men in the Under-20 and Under-18 sections, with timings of 10.71 seconds and 10.83 seconds respectively.

Bhawna (Haryana) and S Megha (Kerala) were the champions in the women's Under-20 and Under-18 100m races.

