Liverpool [UK], October 16 (ANI): Liverpool on Friday announced that Herbie Kane has joined Barnsley.

"Herbie Kane has completed a permanent transfer to Barnsley, Liverpool FC can confirm," Liverpool said in a statement.

Also Read | RR vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 33.

The midfielder leaves the Reds to join the Championship side after nearly six years with the club.

Kane joined the Academy at the age of 15 from Bristol City and went on to make two appearances for the first team in the Carabao Cup last term, against MK Dons and Aston Villa, before sealing a loan switch to Hull City.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Message From Quarantine Period After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Virus.

The 21-year-old had previously enjoyed a stint with Doncaster Rovers, where he was named in the League One Team of the Year for 2018-19.

"Everyone at Liverpool FC wishes Herbie all the best in his future career," the statement further read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)