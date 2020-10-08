New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Hero MotoSports Team continued its run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Thursday with mixed results in the second stage.

Sebastian Buhler impressed with his consistent performance and finished the day at the 13th place.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow Misses Century by Just Three Runs During SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Leaves Fans Dejected.

Joaquim Rodrigues, who had a stellar run on Wednesday, hit a technical snag right at the start of the stage and the team decided to bring him back to the bivouac, avoiding any unnecessary risks.

CS Santosh found his rhythm and was looking to bring home a good stage, when he stopped to help Rodrigues in getting out of the stage and consequently lost some time. Despite this stop and a navigation error in the second part of the stage, he achieved a commendable 23rd place finish.

Also Read | KXIP Take Wicket After 36.3 Overs As Ravi Bishnoi Dismissed David Warner During Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

After Thursday's stage, both Buhler and Santosh have gained positions, moving up to the 14th and 21st place respectively in the overall rankings.

Rodrigues was awarded a heavy penalty for not finishing the stage and as a result, has been pushed to the end in the overall rankings. He is expected to restart on Friday.

The team remains undeterred as this rally provides the much-needed opportunity to test equipment and configurations in a race environment, before the Dakar 2021.

The 243-km second special stage presented the most technical challenge of the rally to the competitors with a narrow first part followed by sandy tracks and finally ending with faster tracks again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)