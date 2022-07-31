St. Andrews (Scotland), Jul 31 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta suffered a 14-shot swing from his second to third round as he carded a 5-over 77 after a 9-under 63 on the second in a low-scoring Hero Open here.

Alongside his first round 69, Gupta is now 7-under and at T-49.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendly 2022? Check Out the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Pre-Season Fixture.

However, the other Indian origin golfers such as Julian Suri and Jack Singh Brar both missed the cut.

Sean Crocker's sensational chip-in eagle at the 18th handed him a two-shot lead going into the final round as he bids to secure his maiden DP World Tour title.

Also Read | Hungarian GP 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of F1 Race From Hungaroring Circuit on TV in India.

The 25-year-old American golfer showed impressive patience on a testing third day to get a 18-under par and remain on course for a smooth victory.

After making four birdies and a single bogey in his opening 12 holes on Saturday, Crocker ran into trouble at the 13th as he could not find a way out of the thick rough after two shots and also had a wall to worry about as he prepared to take his third.

He took time to think about his next step and, instead of taking any risks, he opted for a drop and walked away with a double bogey.

Crocker soon put that to the back of his mind, though, pulling off some battling par saves in breezy conditions before chipping in at the last to sign for a 69.

Sweden's Jeans Dantorp, who is in the second spot, is two shots further back on 16 under par after posting a bogey-free 69.

Dantorp is one ahead of both home favourite David Law and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.

South African Louis De Jager, Victor Dubuisson of France, Welshman Oliver Farr and England's Eddie Pepperell are all at 14 under and at T-5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)