Berlin, Oct 15 (AP) Hertha Berlin says midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from two games with France's under-21 national team.

Guendouzi captained the team to a 5-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and a 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Monday.

Hertha says Guendouzi was tested on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Both samples were positive.

Guendouzi signed from Arsenal this month. He will sit out a 10-day quarantine period that will prevent him from making his debut for Hertha against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. AP

