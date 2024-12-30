Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) The breathtaking scoops off Jasprit Bumrah and his run-ins with the star Indian pacer during the Boxing Day Test have given Australian batter Sam Konstas an instant connection with cricket fans, and Steve Smith appreciatively called the teen prodigy 'mad,' highlighting his burst of energy.

Konstas made a 65-ball 60 on his Test debut during the fourth Test at Melbourne, which the Aussies won by 184 runs on Monday, and his stunning scoops and laps off Bumrah brought him global attention, besides giving his side an edge over India.

“I mean, he's mad. I think he really enjoyed himself under the lid there,” Smith told 7Cricket while struggling to conceal his appreciative laughter.

Perhaps, Smith might have remembered a bubbling younger self that earned him the sobriquet -- Smudge.

But the 19-year-old Konstas made his presence felt even while fielding, constantly talking to Indian batters from the cordon or close-in positions.

Smith, himself a bundle of energy on the field, took a note of it.

“He was chirping. I think at one point (Yashasvi) Jaiswal was actually trying to hit the ball at him to shut him up a bit. But look he's brought great energy (to the team),” said the former Australian skipper.

Konstas was not reluctant to give Bumrah a rather cocky send off when Bumrah got out in India's second innings, edging pacer Scott Boland to Smith at slips.

“He's brought a real confidence and it's nice to see him start so well in his first Test match And I think he's got a bright future,” he added.

