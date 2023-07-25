New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced the 18-member men's hockey team that will compete in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai from August 3 to 12.

India will face Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, and China during the Pool stage of the tournament. The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will also serve as a preparation event for the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

The team will continue to be led by ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh.

PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been named as the team's designated goalkeepers, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas have been named as defenders.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be led by Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma. Furthermore, Manpreet Singh will return to the midfield after previously being listed as a defender during the European leg of the Pro League.

Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and S Karthi comprised the forward line. These forwards are capable of scoring crucial goals, creating scoring chances, and applying relentless pressure on the opposing defence.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.”

"The Indian Men’s squad selected for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai has a blend of some youth and experience. It’s an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and post this tournament fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans,” he added. (ANI)

