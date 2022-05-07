The second day of the championship. (Photo- AIFF)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Maharashtra registered wins in their respective pool matches on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

The hosts Hockey Madhya Pradesh began the day two proceedings with a remarkable 4-0 win over Hockey Bihar in the Pool A match. Prashu Singh Parihar (23', 51') netted twice, while Jyoti Pal (1') and Seema Verma (21') scored a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines As Rajasthan Royals Near Playoffs Spot With a Fine Win.

In Pool B, Hockey Haryana registered a massive 18-0 win over Hockey Bengal. Amandeep Kaur (41', 44', 49', 51', 59') scored as many as five goals, while Soni (7', 19', 34') and Bharti Saroha (14', 21', 24') each bagged a hat-trick while Tannu (17', 32') and Ekta Kaushik (27', 40') each netted twice for Hockey Haryana. Sonia (2'), Balwinder Verma (5') and Simranjeet Kaur (30') also contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In Pool C, Hockey Punjab beat Tripura Hockey 9-0. Navjot Kaur (2', 30', 57') starred with a hat-trick, while Captain Navpreet Kaur (15'), Kirandeep Kaur (16'), Jotika Kalsi (32'), Sarabdeep Kaur (37'), Chandanpreet Kaur (53') and Mahima (60') scored a goal each for Hockey Punjab.

Also Read | CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: We Always Want To Go One-Up Against Chennai Super Kings, Says Coach Pravin Amre.

In Pool D, Hockey Maharashtra registered a clinical 2-0 win against Hockey Uttarakhand. Akansha Singh (8') and Chaitrali Gawde (48') were the goal scorers for the winning team.

Earlier on the opening day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Telangana Hockey 14-0 in Pool H. Neha Lakra (7', 22'), Punam Barla (35', 53') Lilima Minz (37', 50') and Bimla Barwa (44', 45') each netted twice, while Sunita Lakra (4'), Rojita Kujur (14'), Janhabi Pradhan (27'), Khusbu Kujur (47'), Premanjali Toppo (48') and Dipti Lakra (58') scored a goal each for Hockey Association of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the last match of the day between Hockey Jharkhand and Le Puducherry Hockey in Pool E is yet to be played. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)