Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday met Asian Para Games gold medallist Nishad Kumar and lauded him for his inspirational performance in Asian Para Games.

The Chief Minister commended Nishad, who hails from Badaun village in the Una district, for his remarkable achievement in the games held in Hangzhou in China. Nishad called on the Chief Minister here today

Sukhu said that Nishad was as an inspiration for everyone, especially for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

He lauded the athlete for bringing laurels to the country as well as the state and showing strong determination and unwavering spirit.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence in Nishad's ability to further excel on the global stage and extended his good wishes for his success in the upcoming competition.

Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Babloo was also present on the occasion.

Nishad Kumar bagged a gold while setting a new Asian Games record in the Men's High Jump T47. He jumped 2.02m. (ANI)

