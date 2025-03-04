Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday gave a warm send-off to Special Athletes and Coaches of Special Olympics of Himachal Pradesh selected for the Special Olympics World Winter Games being organized in Turin, Italy from 7th to 16th March, 2025.

The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of happiness for the people of the State that 24 athletes and coaches out of 49 member Indian delegation were from Himachal Pradesh for this prestigious event. These athletes will take part in various events such as Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing and Floor ball, a release said.

He expressed hope that they would perform well in this event and bring laurels to the country and the State. He said that the present State Government was extending all possible assistance to the state's budding players so that they could compete and excel at national and international sports competitions.

The State Government would honour the medalists of this event. It has significantly enhanced the prize money for the international events to promote sports activities amongst the youth so that they do not fall prey to drug abuse, a release said.

Sukhu said that the prize money for gold medalists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics had been raised from Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 5 crore. Similarly, for silver medalists from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 3 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore.

For the Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the prize money for gold medalists has been increased from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 4 crore, for silver medalists from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 2.5 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1.5 crore.

Similarly, the prize money for gold medalists of the Commonwealth Games has been increased from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 3 crore, for silver medalists from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 2 crore and for bronze medalists from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 1 crore.

MLA from Shimla Urban assembly segment Harish Janartha was also present. (ANI)

