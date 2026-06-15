Sports News | Historic Outings for Deepti, Smriti, Charani Against Pakistan in Women's T20WC Opener

Birmingham [UK], June 15 (ANI): It was a historic outing for all-rounder Deepti Sharma against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is and becoming the third Indian to secure a five-wicket haul in the Women's T20 WC history.

During her side's match against Pakistan, while defending 171 runs, Deepti dismantled Pakistan's line-up with a sensational spell of 5/10 in four overs, as Pakistan sank from 38/0 to 106 all out.

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This is the third fifer by an Indian in a women's T20 WC match after Priyanka Roy versus Pakistan, Taunton, 2009 and Renuka Thakur's 5/15 against England, Gqeberha, 2023.

She is also now the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is, having overtaken Thipatcha Putthawong of Thailand (165 wickets). Now she has 166 wickets in 145 matches at an average of 19.42, with a four-fer and two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/10. Deepti is now the first Indian women's cricketer with multiple five-wicket hauls in T20Is.

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The all-rounder also completed 350 international wickets, standing at 354 scalps, with 22 scalps in six Tests and 166 scalps in 124 ODIs to go along with her 166 T20I wickets.

It was a sensational day for spinner Shree Charani as well, who took 3/21 and bowled well in tandem with her senior partner-in-spin. Her spell is the third-best by an India on T20 WC debut, with Dayalan Hemalatha's 3/26 against New Zealand in 2018 and 4/27 by Diana David against New Zealand in 2010 being the top two figures.

Indian vice-captain and ace batter Smriti Mandhana, who scored a sensational 44-ball 68, has now overtaken her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for most sixes by an Indian in women's T20Is, with 87 sixes, as compared to Harmanpreet's 86.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and sank to 18/2 after Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) were dismissed early. A partnership for 91 runs between Smriti Mandhana (68 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36 in 35 balls, with four boundaries) took India past the 100-run mark. A late blitz from Richa Ghosh (34 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) took India to 170/6 in 20 overs.

Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana were among the top bowlers with two wickets each.

During the chase, Pakistan started off rather decently with a steady 38-run opening stand, but Indian bowlers soon took over, reducing them to 91/7 and then 106/10 in 17 overs. Muneeba Ali (41 in 35 balls, with five fours) was the only player to cross the 20-run mark.

Deepti (5/10) and Shree Charani (3/21 in four overs) bamboozled Pakistan with their spin bowling. Shafali also got a wicket. Deepti walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

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