Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Hitaashee Bakshi, winner of the Order of Merit on the Women's Pro Golf Tour last year, makes her first appearance in the new season on the home circuit as she tees up in the third leg of the Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course, as per a WPGT press release.

The winners of the first two events of the Tour in 2025, Rhea Purvi Sarvanan and Sneha Singh, are also in the field, which has 38 players, including India's star amateur, Mannat Brar.

Also Read | IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dubai.

As the season gets into flow, some of the established players like Hitaashee, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall, among others, are teeing up to test their form and get ready for international events in the season.

In the past few years, the PWGT schedule has been drawn so that Indian players can play a few home events before going to internationals.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch PAK vs NZ CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Vidhatri Urs, a multiple winner on the PWGT last year and Ananya Garg, who plans to play some events on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa, are also in the field. The trio plans to play at the Jabra Ladies Classic and SuperSport Ladies Challenge, which was won by India's Tvesa Malik last year.

In addition, Rhea Purvi and Karishma Govind will also play a few events like the Platinum Ladies and ABSA Ladies invitational in South Africa.

Past winners like Jasmine Shekar, Seher Atwal and Neha Tripathi add to the strength of the field.

Apart from Mannat, the other amateurs are Saanvi Somu, who was the runner-up in the opening leg last month, Keerthana Rajiv, Ketaki Sood, and Mayara Sharma.

The current Order of Merit leaders are Sneha Singh and Rhea Purvi Saravanan, the press release added.

Tee times for Round 1 of Leg 3 of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at Poona Golf Club, Pune:

1. 8:00 AM: Yashita Raghav, Jasmine Shekar.

2. 8:10 AM: Amandeep Drall, Ananya Garg, Karishma Govind.

3. 8:20 AM: Ketaki Sood (A), Keerthana Rajeev (A), Khushi Khanijau.

4. 8:30 AM: Geetika Ahuja, Seher Atwal, Kriti Chowhan.

5. 8:40 AM: Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Anahita Singh, Anisha Agarwalla.

6. 8:55 AM: Lavanya Jadon, Disha Kavery, Neha Tripathi.

7. 9:05 AM: Rhea Jha, Saanvi Somu (A), Yaalisai Verma.

8. 9:15 AM: Ravjot K Dosanjh, Shweta Mansingh, Vrinda Yadav.

9. 9:25 AM: Shagun Narain, Sneha Singh, Chitrangada Singh.

10. 9:40 AM: Hitaashee Bakshi, Oviya Reddi, Snigdha Goswami.

11. 9:50 AM: Anaggha Venkatesh, Vidhatri Urs, Vani Kapoor.

12. 10:00 AM: Mayara Sharma (A), Agrima Manral, Gauri Karhade.

13. 10:10 AM: Ananya Datar, Mannat Brar (A), Durga Nittur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)