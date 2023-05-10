New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The action in the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 continued on Wednesday with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registering wins in their respective games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The first match saw Hockey Haryana defeat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu by a comprehensive 19-0 scoreline. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Shashi Khasa (3', 5', 13', 58', 60', 60'), Team Captain Pooja (6', 13'), Ravina (11', 48', 59'), Seema (15', 21'), Anjani (24'), Nidhi (27', 50'), Khushi (30'), and Bhavya (51', 53').

Also Read | IPL 2023 Playoffs: Teams Which Are Likely to Finish in Final Four Based on Current Scenario.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bengal by 18-0 in the second match. Rajni Kerketta (2'), Jamuna Kumari (6', 17', 34'), Sweety Dungdung (18', 19', 27', 30', 41', 50', 60'), Roshni Aind (35', 38'), Team Captain Parwati Topno (42', 58'), Shivani Kumari (43'), and Ankita Minz (45', 51') got on the scoresheet for Hockey Jharkhand.

The third match of the day saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Chhattisgarh Hockey by a 3-0 margin. The goal scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were Lucky Kumari (13'), Rashmi Patel (23'), and Madhu (50').

Also Read | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni’s Late Cameo Guides Chennai Super Kings to 167/8 Against Delhi Capitals.

Later today Hockey Madhya Pradesh plays against Assam Hockey and Hockey Mizoram will take on Hockey Association of Odisha.

Also, on Tuesday, Hockey Karnataka took on Hockey Maharashtra and emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. Hockey Maharashtra drew first blood through Tanishka Sanjay Shinde (13') while Sanjana Raikwar converted a penalty corner to double their lead. Hockey Karnataka fought back valiantly through goals from Manish Ponnamma Cd (37', 52') and Deepika R (43') and stole the three points from their opponents.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 9-3 in the final match on Tuesday. The goal scorers for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey were Varsha (5', 15', 58') and Mehak Saini (27', 33', 42', 49', 57', 60'). Meanwhile, Team Captain R Kareeshma Dass (23'), Dhivyabharrathy (51'), and Dharani (53') got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry Hockey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)