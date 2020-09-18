Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): In an attempt to encourage youngsters to take up hockey, women's skipper Rani Rampal on Friday revealed how the sport made members of her team financially independent.

The women's side has managed to bag wins in some top tournaments in the past. The team achieved a silver medal at the Asian Games and also managed to qualify for the back-to-back Olympic Games.

"I think ten years or 15 years ago if someone said, we will take up hockey as a career they would either laugh or bluntly ask us how will that help make a living. But things have changed drastically in the sport now. With Hockey India hosting regular National Championships, aspiring players get an opportunity to show their talent and consistent performance at the top level could assure a player of a job as well as a chance to make it to the national team," Rani said in an official release issued by Hockey India.

"I believe our improved performance has a lot to do with the professional system laid out by the Federation. We have a good junior program too which identifies talented players. Young talent like Lalremsiami and Salima Tete who won the silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires have made a very smooth transition into the senior program. Ensuring we (women's team) also play equal or more number of international tournaments as the men's team gives us right exposure that adds to the confidence of these youngsters," she explained.

Rani had won a total sum of Rs 35 lakhs earlier this year for winning the 'Dhruv Batra Player of the Year Award' (Women) for which she received Rs 25 lakhs and also a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs for winning the prestigious 'World Games Athlete of the Year 2019' award.

"I don't think any other federation gives away cash awards of this magnitude. For a young player like Lalremsiami who also won a total cash purse of Rs 15 lakhs at the Hockey India Annual Awards makes a huge difference because it takes away the financial burden her family is facing especially after her father passed away last year. Since many of the players come from difficult economic backgrounds such monetary support definitely helps and we can focus purely on hockey. Almost everyone in our team has a job and playing hockey has made us financially independent at a very young age," Rani said.

"Look at how the lives of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have changed after doing well at the Olympic Games. They are not only sporting icons in the country but they are also self-sufficient, independent women and it's because of their achievements in sports. I wish similar success for our team and we are working towards it. We have that fire and hunger to excel and we know doing well at the Olympics will change our lives for the better," Rani concluded. (ANI)

