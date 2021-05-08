New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Hockey India mourned the death of 62-year-old Ravinder Pal Singh, who was part of the Gold Medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The star player passed away on Saturday in Lucknow due to COVID-related complications.

The former centre-half of the Indian Men's Hockey Team represented the national side in a number of tournaments which included the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), World Cup in Mumbai in 1982, Asia Cup in Karachi in 1982 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Ravinder's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Hockey India extends its deepest condolences to Ravinder Pal Singh's family. Ravinder made an immense contribution to Indian hockey and his achievements will always be remembered. May Ravinder's family and friends have the strength to pass through this difficult time."

Last week, 34-year-old Sanjib Barla, a former Indian junior men's camper passed away in Rourkela due to covid-related complications.

Barla, who was part of the Indian Junior Men's Camp in 2009, played for Odisha in various domestic hockey competitions. The 34-year-old also worked for Western Railways in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry on Saturday morning. With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.

The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. India registered 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,79,30,960. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)