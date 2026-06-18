Sports News | Hockey India Congratulates Jugraj Singh on Completing 100 International Caps

Rotterdam [Netherlands], June 18 (ANI): Hockey India extended its heartfelt congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team defender and dragflicker Jugraj Singh, who achieved the milestone of 100 international caps on Thursday during India's FIH Pro League match against Germany in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Jugraj, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, made his senior international debut in 2022 during the FIH Pro League matches in South Africa and quickly established himself as an integral part of the Indian backline. He is highly regarded across the hockey circuit for his lethal dragflicks, and his robust defensive capabilities make him a vital asset to the team.

Also Read | West Indies vs Scotland Live Streaming Online: Watch WI-W vs SCO-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match Free Telecast.

Over his career, 29-year-old Jugraj has been a central figure in several historic triumphs for the nation. He was a member of gold medal-winning Asia Cup 2025 team in Rajgir, Bihar. His impressive list of achievements also includes gold medals at the 2023 and 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai and China, respectively, and a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"It is an absolute honour to complete 100 international matches for India. Wearing the national jersey has been my lifelong dream. I am truly delighted to reach this milestone today and want to express my deepest gratitude to my family for their unconditional support. I also want to thank Hockey India, my coaches and my teammates for always believing in my abilities and pushing me to excel," Jugraj said, according to Hockey India press release

Also Read | How to Watch Czechia vs South Africa Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

He added, "Every single match for India teaches you something new. This journey has given me incredible memories. My goal is to continue working hard and keep contributing to the team's success. I want to play for India for as long as possible and win many more laurels for the country."

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey praised Jugraj for his dedication and consistency.

"Hockey India congratulates Jugraj on completing 100 international caps. He has progressed remarkably since making his debut. His fierce penalty-corner conversions and solid defence make him a crucial asset for the national team. Reaching this landmark shows his hard work and commitment to the sport. We wish him the very best and look forward to seeing him achieve greater heights," the President said.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also lauded the defender's milestone. "Completing 100 matches is a proud moment for any player. Jugraj has shown great resilience and growth over the last four years. He has consistently delivered in high-pressure situations for the national team. His journey inspires many young dragflickers across India, and we commend his dedication and wish him a long and successful career ahead," the Secretary General said.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team produced a solid performance to defeat Germany 3-1 in their second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 Rotterdam leg on Wednesday. Goals from Mandeep Singh (7'), Shilanand Lakra (13') and Nilakanta Sharma (35') led India's impressive win, which also highlighted the team's strong defensive structure.

Midfielder Hardik Singh was named 'Player of the Match' for his excellent display in shepherding play from the midfield, while Manpreet Singh went on to break Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 caps to become the most capped Indian player in history. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)