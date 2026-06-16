Sports News | Hockey India Congratulates Jyoti on Completing 100 International Caps

Auckland [New Zealand], June 16 (ANI): Hockey India extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Jyoti as she achieved the remarkable milestone of completing 100 International Caps during India's match against Japan in the FIH Women's Hockey Nations Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Hailing from Haryana, Jyoti made her international debut in 2019 against Malaysia during a bilateral Test Series. Known for her tireless work ethic and composure in the midfield, she has played a key role in India's performances on the international stage, according to a press release.

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Over the course of her career, Jyoti has represented India in several prestigious tournaments and was part of the squad that secured the bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as well as the team that won gold in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi and Rajgir.

She has also been a part of the team's FIH Hockey Pro League and Asia Cup campaigns, among other major international competitions in the past, helping the team achieve notable success over the years.

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Expressing her happiness on reaching the milestone, Jyoti said, "Representing India has always been the greatest honour of my life. Completing 100 international matches is a proud moment for me and one that I will cherish forever. I would like to remember my family and thank my coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey."

She added, "Every time I wear the Indian jersey, it motivates me to give my best for the country. The journey has taught me valuable lessons and helped me grow both as a player and as a person. I hope to continue contributing to the team's success and create many more special memories with them."

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Jyoti on the achievement and praised her commitment.

"Hockey India congratulates Jyoti on the remarkable achievement of completing 100 international caps. Reaching this milestone is a testament to her dedication, consistency and hard work over the years. She has been an important member of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and has always displayed tremendous commitment whenever she has represented the country. We are proud of her accomplishments and wish her the very best for the future," he said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also congratulated Jyoti on reaching the milestone and lauded her contribution to the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

"Completing 100 International Caps is a significant achievement and reflects Jyoti's perseverance and commitment to the sport. Over the years, she has established herself as a dependable player and has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. Her journey serves as an inspiration for young players aspiring to represent the country at the highest level," said the Secretary General. (ANI)

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