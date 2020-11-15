New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Hockey India has congratulated Indian Olympic Association (IOA), President, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on winning the Capital Foundation National Award 2020.

Batra was awarded at the Capital Foundation Annual Lecture and Awards 2020 held virtually on Sunday. He has been recognised for his unparalleled and selfless contribution spread across four decades in the field of sports and was joined on the special virtual stage by chief guest Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan, along with some of the country's most decorated parliamentarians, civil servants, judges, diplomats, journalists, scholars and professionals.

Congratulating Batra on the occasion, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to congratulate our former President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on receiving the prestigious Capital Foundation National Award 2020 at the Capital Foundation Annual Lecture and Awards 2020 for his contribution in the field of Sports. Given his role in professionalizing sports administration in India and his dedication towards the upliftment of all sports, it is a much-deserved recognition."

"Indian Hockey has also benefited under his earlier leadership as Hockey India President with him dedicating more than three decades of his life towards creating a new path for the sport with his popular initiatives that have helped in reviving the sport and has resulted in India truly embracing the Hockey Revolution. All of us at Hockey India hope that he continues to keep shining his light over various sports including hockey and is recognized for many more such accolades in the future," he added.

To commemorate the 106th birth anniversary of famous jurist Justice Krishna Iyer, The Capital Foundation Annual Lecture and Awards 2020 were conducted by the Justice Krishna Iyer Free Legal Aid Cell and renowned Capital Foundation Society.

Batra was a former hockey player himself during his young age. However, his major involvement with sport came after he started his administrative journey by becoming the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Hockey Association in 1997, a position he held till 2011.

He was also the Treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association between 2005-2013, and also went on to become the Secretary-General of Hockey India after its inception, and served as its president from 2014 - 2016. Acting as a long-serving, integral leader of sports administration in India, Batra led hockey to newer heights with his path-breaking initiatives, and brought it back to the limelight, helping the players, coaches, and the administration to work in tandem towards achieving their objectives.

It was in November 2016, that Batra became the first and the only Indian to lead the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as it's president. During his time with the FIH, Dr Batra has played a vital role in leading the Hockey Revolution to more nations, and expansion of the sport of hockey across the globe.

In June 2019, Batra was also elected as a Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being among the 15 out of 207 NOC Members of the IOC to get nominated for the post.

A deeply passionate sports administrator, Batra is also the first Indian to be the President of any International Summer or Winter Olympic Body, and also the only Indian to be jointly serving as President of an International Federation as well as a National Olympic Committee (NOC). His induction to the IOC meant that Batra had become the only Indian serving as President of International Federation, member of IOC as well as president of NOC. (ANI)

