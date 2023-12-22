New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Hockey India extended its congratulations to Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Shivendra Singh, and Vineet Kumar Sharma for their outstanding achievements and recognition with prestigious National Sports Awards.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam have been awarded Arjuna Award each for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023, while Shivendra Singh has been conferred with Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023. Also, former Indian Men's Hockey Team player Vineet Kumar Sharma has been awarded with Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2023, as per a Hockey India press release.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, known for his exceptional goalkeeping skills, has been an integral part of the Indian hockey team, displaying unwavering dedication and outstanding performance on the field. His relentless pursuit of excellence has earned him the admiration of fans and peers alike. Pathak played a major role in India's victorious campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, a stalwart in the women's hockey circuit, has consistently showcased her prowess as a formidable defender. Her leadership qualities and unwavering commitment have made her a role model for aspiring athletes across the nation. Sushila, who's a veteran with more than 200 international caps, played a key role at the Tokyo Olympics, where India made it to the semi-finals. She also scored the winning goal against Japan that brought India the Bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Shivendra Singh, a revered name in Indian hockey, has seamlessly transitioned from being a formidable player to an influential member of the coaching staff for the Indian men's hockey team. His journey in the sport has been a testament to his unwavering dedication, astute understanding of the game, and deep-rooted passion for hockey. Having been an integral part of the Indian hockey landscape as a player, Shivendra Singh brings invaluable experience and insights to his coaching role.

Talking about Vineet Kumar Sharma, the former Indian Men's Hockey Team defender was considered one of the lethal penalty corner hitters in his heydays. The 63-year-old former star fullback was part of the New Delhi 1982 and 1986 Seoul Asian Games teams besides featuring in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups held in Mumbai and London. He also competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where the Indian team finished fifth.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey expressed immense pride in the achievements of these awardees, stating, "This marks an incredible milestone for hockey as we celebrate the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon two of our esteemed hockey players for their exceptional achievements in the sport - Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu. Their contributions to the sport have been invaluable, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and passion. Also, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to Shivendra Singh for winning the Dronacharya Award and Vineet Kumar Sharma for bagging the Dhyan Chand Award."

"All of them have showcased exceptional talent and dedication, embodying the true spirit of hockey. Hockey India takes immense pride in their accomplishments and congratulates them on this well-deserved honour," he added. (ANI)

