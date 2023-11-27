Kovillpatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy registered a comfortable 6-2 win over Cuddalore Hockey Academy in their pool B encounter at the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - Zone B here on Sunday. In other matches, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidatbha) Amravati beat Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 8-1.

In the first match of the day, strikers from SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy showed sublime form to score in the opening quarter. It was Visvanathan who scored the opening goal through a PC in the 7th minute and scored his second PC in the 30th minute while Kumar Vishnushree scored a hat-trick of field goals in the 9th, 44th and 58th minutes. Meanwhile, Captain Kumar Sanjeevi Vijaya (8'), Rameshkumar Ruthrakumar (30') and Dhanush Raja (41') scored a goal each for Cuddalore Hockey Academy.

In the second match of the day, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati beat Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy in their Pool B encounter. Goals for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati were scored by Pratik Sagar Zombade (6', 22'), Farhan Khan (18'), Anil Vilas Rathod (38', 40', 47'), Prashik Devendra Bhaladhare (41') and Aman Akil Teli (44'). The only goal for Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy was scored by Ramji G (32'). (ANI)

