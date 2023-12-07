New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Day 4 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) witnessed HAR Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser's Academy win their respective matches in the in the Sub Junior category while Army Boys Sports Company, Salute Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Namdhari XI won their respective matches in the Junior category.

HAR Hockey Academy records second straight win: In the first match of the Sub Junior Category, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Academy Bhagta 14-0. Sahil (7', 20', 22', 27', 43') and Monu (12', 28', 30', 48') scored nine goals between them while Amarjeet (41', 53') scored a brace. Aman (18'), Ankit (21') and Goyat Sourabh (51') scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy.

Ghumanhera Riser's Academy wins two in a row: In the second match of the Sub Junior Category, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 18-1. Kunal (2', 6', 22', 59') and Phalswal Pankaj (29', 49', 52', 60') scored four goals each, Kataria Hitesh (4', 15', 38') scored a hat-trick, Pryash (37', 53') scored a brace while Jatin (7'), Nishant (10'), Jay (45'), Kumar Mandeep (53') and Yuvraj Singh (55') scored a goal each for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. Goyalpreet Singh (23') scored the lone goal for Cheema Hockey Academy.

Army Boys Sports Company records comfortable win: In the first match of the Junior Category, Army Boys Sports Company defeated Bhai Behlo Academy Bhagta 10-0. Ashish (21', 39'), Samir (28', 35') and Ankush (23', 41') scored braces while Nitesh Sharma (6'), Manjeet (14'), Raman (32') and Kumar Sahil (43') contributed a goal each for Army Boys Sports Academy as they continued their dominant run in the tournament.

Salute Hockey Academy records first victory: In the second match of the Junior Category, Salute Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 3-1. Vishwjeet (5') scored the first goal for Salute Hockey Academy but Ghumanhera Riser's Academy Captain Yuvraj Singh (34') equalized in the third quarter. Goals from Yogesh (51') and Jatin (60') for Salute Hockey Academy in the final quarter to confirm their first win in the tournament.

Markandeshwar Hockey Academy wins their first game: In the third match of the Junior Category, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 4-2. Karambir Singh (29', 47') scored a brace while Kumar Parveen (50') and Sahil (57') scored a goal each for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. Goals from Charanjit Singh (26') and Divyanshu Sharma (48') for Cheema Hockey Academy weren't enough to overcome Markandeshwar Hockey Academy as they went on to notch up their first win of the competition.

Namdhari XI wins second successive game: In the fourth match of the Junior Category, Namdhari XI defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 6-1. Namdhari XI Captain Navraj Singh (19', 49') led from the front with a brace and was well supported by Yash Budh (11'), Yuvraj Singh (24'), Pawel Singh (50') and Rampal Sharma (57') who scored a goal each. Raghav (51') scored the only goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy which came in the fourth quarter. (ANI)

