New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Day 5 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) witnessed Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy win their respective matches in the Sub Junior category while Army Boys Sports Company, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Namdhari XI won their respective matches in the Junior category.

Raja Karan Hockey Academy qualifies for Semis: In the first match of the Sub Junior Category, Raja Karan Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Academy Bhagta 6-0. Mayank Rawat (3', 27', 34') scored a hat-trick for Raja Karan Hockey Academy while Hargun Singh (22'), Sahil (33') and Kumar Paras (50') contributed a goal each as they confirmed their place in the Semi-Finals.

Cheema Hockey Academy records first win: In the second match of the Sub Junior Category, Cheema Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 6-0. Robanpreet Singh (10', 36', 47', 52') scored four goals while Masih Vansh (27') and Tushal (44') scored a goal each as Cheema Hockey Academy ended their tournament on a high.

Army Boys Sports Company continues unbeaten streak: In the first match of the Junior Category, Army Boys Sports Company defeated HAR Hockey Academy 5-1. Manjeet (19', 48') scored a brace and Captain Harpal (18'), Samir (35') and Ankush (50') scored a goal each for Army Boys Sports Company. The lone goal from Nitin (14') for HAR Hockey Academy didn't prevent Army Boys Sports Company from finishing at the top of the table in Pool A.

Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta records comfortable victory: In the second match of the Junior Category, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 5-1. Shamsher Singh (33', 60') and Satnam Singh (36', 58') scored braces while Captain Deepak Singh (39') scored one goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. The lone goal for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy came in the fourth quarter from Rohan (47').

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy tops Pool B: In the third match of the Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Markandeshwar Hockey Academy 8-2. Japnit Singh (44', 47', 52') scored a hat-trick, Captain Gursewak Singh (22', 27') scored a brace and Joban Singh (6'), Om Rajnesh Saini (8') and Prince Kumar (44') scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Jatin (11') and Sahil (23') scored the two goals for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy as they bowed out of the tournament since they didn't finish in the top two from Pool B.

Namdhari XI wins three in a row to qualify for semis: In the fourth match of the Junior Category, Namdhari XI defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 7-2. Captain Navraj Singh (11', 25', 39') led from the front for Namdhari XI and was well supported by Mandeep Singh (7'), Bihara Singh (32'), Yuvraj Singh (46') and Dharam Singh (54') who scored a goal each. Cheema Hockey Academy found themselves at 2-2 a few minutes into the second quarter after a brace from Divyanshu Sharma (3', 18') but a barrage of goals from Namdhari XI meant that Cheema Hockey Academy would finish at the bottom of their pool following the loss.

Junior Category Semi-Final line-up (to be played on 9th December):

1st Semi-final - Army Boys Sports Company vs Namdhari XI

2nd Semi-final - Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy vs HAR Hockey Academy. (ANI)

