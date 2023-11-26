Players in action during 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Academy Championship 2023 (Image: HI)

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu)[India], November 26 (ANI): The day-6 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone B) witnessed Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur emerge victorious in their respective Sub Junior games, while in the Junior category games, Republican Sports Club Academy and Ashwini Sports Academy register wins in their respective matches.

Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy ekes out win:

In the first Sub Junior category match, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy edged past Cuddalore Hockey Academy 3-2. Nilabh R K (6', 47') netted a brace, while Dharsan S (41') scored a goal for Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. On the other hand, Muthazhagan (5') and Sabarishwaran (60') emerged as the goalscorers for Cuddalore Hockey Academy.

Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur registers comfortable victory:

In the second Sub Junior category match of the day, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur defeated Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy 8-0. Tushar Sharma (3') gave an early lead to Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, following which Brijeshwar Prasad (9') converted a penalty corner, while Talha Mo (27', 28', 39') scored a hat-trick. Also, Ritik Pal (41', 47') netted a brace and Mohd Rizwan Khan (42') scored a field goal to help their team cruise to victory.

Republican Sports Club overpowers Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy:

In the first Junior category match of the day, Republican Sports Club defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 13-0. Kieanan Pereira (4', 27', 38') scored a hat-trick, while Sachin Rushi Rajgade (9', 40, 54', 57') netted four goals for Republican Sports Club. Also, Kenan Mark Pereira (18'), Aamod Santosh Ghadge (21', 60'), Bhavik Chandane (36', 42'), and Goveen Ozee Fernandes (43') were also on the scoresheet.

Hubli Hockey Academy prevails in a close encounter:

In the second Junior category match of the day, Hubli Hockey Academy defeated Ashwini Sports Academy 3-1. Raju Manoj Gayakwad (7', 35', 38') scored a hat-trick to help Hubli Hockey Academy register a win. On the other hand, Ashwini Sports Academy's Captain Amit Patel (57') netted a lone goal for his team. (ANI)

