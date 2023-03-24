New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The action in the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Zonal Championships 2023 continued today in the North, South, East, and West Zones with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Mizoram registering wins on Day-5 in their respective zones.

In the first game of the day, Hockey Haryana registered a thrilling 2-1 win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey at the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championships 2023 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Ritika (18', 59') scored a brace for Hockey Haryana, while Manisha Patel (25') was the lone goalscorer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The second match of the day witnessed Hockey Uttarakhand beat Hockey Chandigarh 3-1. Amandeep Kour (1'), Prachi (51'), and Minakshi (52') scored a goal each for Hockey Uttarakhand, while Tamanna (11') scored the only goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the third game of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 4-1. Sweena Rani (29', 54') scored a brace, while Lakhvir Kaur (18') and Sukhjeet Kaur (40') scored one goal each for Hockey Punjab. For Delhi Hockey, Captain Subham (45+') scored a consolation goal.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women South Zone Championships 2023 being held at Ramanathpuram, Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka secured a stunning 4-3 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the first match of the day. Captain Yamuna (18', 32') netted a brace, while Deepika R (16') and Sowmya HV (57') scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka. Dokku Himaja (46'), Patan Mujiya Begum (48'), and Tanniru Sai Sreevani (51') scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the second game, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 17-0. Priya Dharsini K set up the win for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu with six goals (9', 11', 12', 14', 25', 49'), while Skipper Gobika M netted four goals (13', 40', 51', 58'). Sowmiya (55', 56', 60') scored a hat-trick, while Abirami A (46', 47') contributed to the win by scoring a brace. Nandhini Priya (23') and Sangamithra M (44') scored one goal each.

The third match witnessed Kerala Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 2-0. Suryamol T S (15') and Abhay Jyothi AS (45') scored a goal each for Kerala Hockey.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women East Zone Championship 2023 being held in Khunti (Ranchi), Jharkhand, Hockey Bengal secured a close 2-1 win against Assam Hockey in the first match of the day. Sumaiya Sultana (34') and Tajmina Khatun (46') scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal. On the other hand, Ritu Bawri (58') scored the sole goal for Assam Hockey.

In the second game, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Jharkhand 3-1. Supriya Kujur (12'), Munmuni Das (44'), and Monica Tirkey (49') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha. For Hockey Jharkhand, Roshni Aind (52') was the lone goalscorer.

In the third match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Bihar 9-0. Lalrinpuii (7', 58') and Vanlalhriatpuii (16', 25') scored a brace each for Hockey Mizoram, while B. Lalrinpuii (13'), Vanlalrinhlui (21'), Lal Tlanchhungi (26'), Lalpeksangi Lalpeksangi (31'), and Captain Lalthantluangi (39') scored one goal each.

In the 1st Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2023 being held at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Rajasthan 11-1. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu led the team with four goals (5', 30', 36', 46'), while Soniya Kumre (15', 28') and Swati (17', 24') scored a brace each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Leena Jadhav (25'), Huda Khan (35'), and Palak Gupta (43') also scored one goal each. (ANI)

