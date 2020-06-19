New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced that the Indian men and women's teams who were based at SAI Centre, Bengaluru will be given a month-long break.

The women's core probables group was in the SAI centre since February for the national coaching camp, the men's core probables group arrived in Bengaluru in the first week of March after the notable performance against the world's top three teams Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands respectively in the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year.

"It has been decided that the men and women core probable athletes will be recalled on July 19 to resume sports activities as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games," the Hockey India said in a statement.

Having spent the nationwide lockdown in a very safe and secure environment in SAI Centre, Bengaluru, the athletes had begun basic sports activities since June 10, however, basis consultation with the teams chief coaches Graham Reid and Sjoerd Marijne, it was unanimously decided that the players be allowed to take a break of four weeks.

Expressing the importance of returning fresh mentally and physically to the field, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, president, Hockey India said, "Having consulted with the Chief Coaches of both the teams, Hockey India decided that it was important to give the players a much-needed break. These have been challenging times for everyone and I must credit the teams' Coaching Staff who ensured the players physical and mental well-being during the nationwide lockdown when hockey training was suspended."

Ahmad further added that during this break, the players have been advised to follow all the guidelines provided by the government.

"The players have been specifically briefed that they need to adhere to government guidelines during this break and continue to follow social distancing. We are very proud of how our players have handled this situation over the last 3-4 months and have stayed strong as a unit. It is important they continue to act responsibly during this break. We believe this time off will help players return to Bangalore feeling fresh mentally and physically in order to resume preparations for the Olympic Games," Ahmad added. (ANI)

