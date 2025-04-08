Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 8 (ANI): On Day 5 of 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Telangana Hockey, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Manipur Hockey registered win in their respective matches.

In the first match on Tueesday, Telangana Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 5-1 in Division 'B'. Surya Prakash Potluri (18'), Aiyappa PR (21'), Peddinti Neeraj Kumar (23'), Rohit Singh (28') and Raju Talla (29') scored one goal each for Hockey Telangana. On the other hand, Thrishul Ganapathi H (19') scored the consolation goal for Goans Hockey. With this win, Hockey Telangana has moved to second position in Pool A with two wins out of the three matches the team has played.

In the other match, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram 6-0 in Division 'B'. Deepak Yadav (4'), S Mohammed Yaseen (6'), Komal Singh (15'), Vijay Yadav (36'), Captain Arvind Yadav (39') and Sajal Saxena (44') performed well and scored one goal each for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey to move up to the third position in Pool 'B'.

In the first match of Division 'A', Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Association of Odisha 3-2, in a close game. Ali Ahmad (28', 42') scored a brace while Mohammad Zaid Khan (32') for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In response, Captain Amit Rohidas (17') and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (57') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association.

In the other match, Manipur Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 4-3. Manikandan M (6'), Rajat Minz (43') and P Mahendran (60') scored for Le Puducherry. On the other side, Cyril Lugun (14', 15', 28') scored a hattrick and equalised the scoreline for Manipur Hockey. Thokchom Kingson Singh (51') scored the deciding goal in the final minutes and took the game away from Le Puducherry Hockey.

Also, Hockey Haryana will be playing against Hockey Jharkhand whereas Uttar Pradesh will face off Hockey Bengal later in the evening on Tuesday. (ANI)

