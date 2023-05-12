Hockey Haryana and Hockey Karnataka in action during Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2023 (Image: HI)

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The action in the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023 continued on Thursday with Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh registering wins in their respective Quarter-Final games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The first match of the day saw Hockey Haryana defeat Hockey Karnataka by a comprehensive 14-0 scoreline. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Shashi Khasa (4', 34', 52'), Nidhi (8', 9', 41'), Khushi (17', 52'), Kajal (32', 35'), Team Captain Pooja (24'), Anjani (37'), Bhavya (45'), and Seema (56').

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Fastest Half-Century of IPL History to Seal Thumping 9-Wicket Victory For RR Against Timid KKR in IPL 2023 Clash.

In the second game, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Chandigarh by 11-0. Sweety Dungdung (5', 17', 24', 26', 48'), Jamuna Kumari (15', 16', 41', 50', 53'), and Ankita Minz (23') were on the scoresheet for Hockey Jharkhand in the knockout match.

In the third match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Punjab 6-0. Madhu (2'), Rashmi Patel (4'), Lucky Kumari (8'), Vandana Patel (15'), Skipper Purnima Yadav (51'), and Rashmi Raikwar (57') scored a goal each to help Uttar Pradesh Hockey qualify for Semi-Finals.

Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer’s Late Resurgence Takes Struggling KKR to 149/8 Against RR in IPL 2023 Clash.

While Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam Hockey 34-0 in the last Pool D match.

Kajal was the star of the match as she scored 22 goals (1', 3', 4', 9', 16', 17', 20', 21', 27', 33', 35', 38', 39', 42', 46', 49', 50', 56', 57', 59', 60', 60'), while Sujata Jayant (5', 13'), Samiksha Yadav (24', 26'), Rubi Rathore (38', 45'), and Team Captain Krishna Sharma (51', 53') scored a brace each. Also, Kanak Pal (25'), Ningombam Rojee Devi (42'), Soha Siddiqui (43'), and Mitali Sharma (52') netted a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The Hockey Association of Odisha registered an 8-1 win against Hockey Mizoram in the last league match of the tournament.

Dipika Barwa (2', 18'), Doli Bhoi (21', 57'), and Karuna Minz (35', 41') scored a brace each for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Janhabi Bada (8') and Jyoti Xaxa (30') were also on the scoresheet of Hockey Association of Odisha. For Hockey Mizoram, Lalthakimi (57') netted a consolation goal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)