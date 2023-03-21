Gurugram, Mar 21 (PTI) Rookie riders Kavin Samaar Quintal and Mohsin Paramban will compete in the AP250 class of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced its international racing team for the 2023 season.

Four rookie riders from India will challenge the best of Asian riders in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and Thailand Talent Cup (TTC).

The solo Indian team - IDEMITSU Honda Racing India consists of Kavin, who made his international debut in 2022 at Thailand Talent Cup and Asia Talent Cup.

Joining him in the pit will be Mohsin, who after proving his mettle in the national racing and displaying strong potential at Thailand Talent Cup, has now been given his first break at Asia's toughest racing championship.

Apart from the duo, Honda Racing India's promising stars Raheesh Khatri and Shyam Sundar will make their debut on international soil with the 2023 Thailand Talent Cup.

"Last year we achieved some noteworthy milestones as a team. With next gen riders now taking part in the competition, we are eager to see how these young guns will display their talent on the track and outpace the competition," Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand and Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said.

