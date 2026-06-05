Sports News | Hong Myung-bo Eyes Seventh FIFA World Cup Appearance, Says South Korea No Longer Fears Global Stage

Seoul [South Korea], June 5 (ANI): South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo believes the country's footballers no longer fear competing on the biggest stage, citing the growing number of players performing in Europe as a key factor in the national team's development ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Hong, one of the most iconic figures in Korean football history, is preparing to make his seventh FIFA World Cup appearance either as a player or coach, a milestone that would surpass the record of Brazilian great Mario Zagallo.

Also Read | Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season for 2025-26.

The 57-year-old first appeared at the World Cup as a player in 1990 and went on to represent South Korea in four consecutive editions until 2002. He later attended the 2006 tournament as an assistant coach and led the team as head coach at the 2014 World Cup.

Speaking to FIFA, Hong reflected on the significance of the tournament in his life and for footballers worldwide.

Also Read | Serena Williams Adds Berlin Open 2026 to Comeback Schedule Following Queen's Club Championship Return.

"It's the dream for any player. Most footballers start playing because they love the game. As they develop, the usual target is to represent their country, and once they manage that, their focus turns towards making the World Cup. The World Cup is every footballer's dream," Hong said, as per FIFA.

Hong remains one of the central figures of South Korea's historic run to the semi-finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the Republic of Korea and Japan. The achievement remains the best-ever performance by an Asian men's team at the tournament.

Recalling the impact of that campaign, Hong said the success came at a crucial moment for the nation following years of economic hardship.

"As a team, we could see how much people were looking forward to the World Cup, and we went into it with the hope of making people happy, particularly after such tough times. In the end, being able to bring so much joy to our country was incredibly rewarding. The 2002 World Cup united the entire nation, and that made it very special. I am very proud to have contributed to that as a player," he said.

One of the defining moments of that tournament came in the quarter-final against Spain, when South Korea advanced via a dramatic penalty shoot-out. Hong converted the decisive spot-kick.

"Making it to the semi-finals was what mattered most, but personally, it was an incredibly tense moment. There was an enormous amount of pressure on me. Waiting for my turn during the shoot-out was probably the hardest part. More than anything, I was happy just to have it behind me," he recalled.

Hong, who became the first Asian player to win the FIFA World Cup Bronze Ball in 2002, said the individual honour reflected the collective achievements of the team.

"Although I won the Bronze Ball, I don't see it as something I did alone. The Republic of Korea had a great tournament, and I felt it was representative of our performance as a team. At the same time, winning such a prestigious award was a huge honour for me personally," he said.

Despite the enduring legacy of the 2002 side, Hong is careful not to burden the current generation with comparisons.

"It would be wonderful if the players could repeat that success, but I do not want what we achieved in 2002 to become a burden on the current squad. The players understand the responsibility that comes with representing their country, but I want them to see the World Cup as a stage to enjoy rather than to fear," he said.

Hong also praised captain Son Heung-min, backing the experienced forward to play a key role at the upcoming tournament.

"Son Heungmin has played many important roles for the national team over the years, and I expect him to make a significant contribution at this World Cup as well," Hong said.

"I hope he doesn't put too much pressure on himself, stays in good shape, and is able to make the kind of contribution we know he can," he added.

Looking ahead, Hong believes South Korea's growing presence in European football has transformed the mentality of the national team.

"These days, many of our players are competing in Europe, and I think that has removed any fear they might once have had of the world stage. It's very different from when I was a player," he said.

"If our players continue to grow in confidence and build trust in one another, I believe we can be one of the top teams rather than a side just capable of producing the occasional upset," he concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)