Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six against India in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls.

Also Read | India vs West Indies: Visitors Fined 20 Percent of Match Fees for Slow Over-Rate in First ODI.

For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Max Verstappen Wins French Grand Prix 2022 After Charles Leclerc Crashes Out of Race.

West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54). PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)