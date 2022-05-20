By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): With the Board of Control for Cricket in India allowing full-capacity in stadiums for the India versus South Africa five-match T20 series, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is gearing up to host T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

In what has come as great news for Indian fans, BCCI has allowed full capacity in stadiums for India versus South Africa five-match T20 international series starting on June 9.

"Our preparation in full swing and we are hoping for a full capacity of fans for this match as BCCI also wants it. We have to get clearance from DDMA. Meeting with officials will happen soon. Fans are allowed in the stadium with Covid protcols and after thermal verification on the gate," a DDCA official told ANI.

The Indian team will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa on five different venues - New Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru. The last match will be played on June 19.

South Africa had recently announced their 16-member squad for the T20I series against India. (ANI)

