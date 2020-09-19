New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday remembered his iconic six sixes in the shortest format against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman has smashed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored a fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

Yuvraj posted a picture of him hitting a six from the same match on Saturday and captioned the post, "13 years! How time flies!! #memories."

Yuvraj came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs.

"Time flies less than the cricket ball that night," Broad commented on Yuvraj's pic.

The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement.

In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues. (ANI)

