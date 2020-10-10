Nurburg [Germany], October 10 (ANI): Nico Hulkenberg will make his second appearance in this season after he was drafted in to replace an unwell Lance Stroll at Racing Point for the remainder of the Eifel Grand Prix weekend.

The 33-year-old German, who stood in for Stroll's teammate Sergio Perez at this year's British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix at Silverstone after the Mexican contracted Covid-19, was due to be at his home race at the Nurburgring on broadcasting duties.

But after Stroll was forced to sit out FP3 on Saturday morning - with the team reporting he was "not feeling 100 per cent" - Hulkenberg made his way directly to the Racing Point motorhome on arrival at the circuit, having completed a rapid COVID test.

Racing Point subsequently confirmed the switch, saying "Lance didn't feel 100 per cent this morning and the team took the decision not to run him for the rest of the event.

"Nico, who previously deputised for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone events, is familiar with the car and team already, and fortunately was in nearby Cologne," the Formula 1 team said.

A previous double winner at the Nurburgring in his GP2 title-winning season in 2009, Hulkenberg finished 10th for Sauber on F1's last visit to the Nurburgring in 2013. (ANI)

