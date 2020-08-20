Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) ISL franchise Hyderabad FC on Thursday entered into a new two-year partnership with German football giants Borussia Dortmund and at the heart of this association will be youth development.

Borussia Dortmund will focus on building and supporting HFC on its academy structure as well as guiding the Indian club on coach education.

The partnership will also include BVB's expertise in technology to drive innovation, enhance connectivity between the clubs, positively grow and expand its fan base.

Borussia Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer said, "This partnership comes at a quite challenging time for all of us during this COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows that sports and particularly football can unite people from all over the world."

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said, "We, at Hyderabad, are committed to developing the football ecosystem in the region and our association with BVB will go a long way in helping us achieve success both on and off the pitch."

BVB has similar partnerships with Thai Premier League club Buriram United, Australia's NPL club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan.

